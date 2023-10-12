Mandy Moore discusses the possibility of having a third child

Mandy Moore is enjoying motherhood. She was featured on The Today Show, where she discussed some of her favorite parts about being a mother, including observing the relationship between her two sons, August and Oscar.

Moore appeared on the show wearing a stunning red velour dress that she paired with suede boots and her hair loose and wavy. She joined Hoda Kobt and Jenna Bush-Hager and talked about motherhood and how the last time she was featured on the show she was pregnant and hadn’t revealed it to anyone. “It was a secret!” said Moore.

She discussed motherhood and how much she enjoyed it. “I had two under two, Gus is two and half now and Ozzie is almost one. They’re the best!” she said. When discussing the sibling dynamic between her kids, Moore revealed that she comes from a large family and that that element is one of the most important for her. “Amazing! I’m one of three so I just can’t imagine a world without siblings,” she said. “I always knew that if I was lucky enough to have a family I would want more than one. But I didn’t realize that when the second came out I would be like ‘I think I could do this again.’ My husband thinks I’m crazy!”

Mandy Moore’s previous comments on parenthood

Over the past, Mandy Moore has opened up about parenthood and the possibility of having another child. "Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family," she said to E! News. "I don't know what my husband is thinking. I know right now, he's sort of like, 'Whaaat? That's crazy! It's so hard.' And it is. It's so hard. It's non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps. but I don't know."

Mandy Moore married Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, with the two meeting on social media in 2015. The two dated for a couple of years and got engaged in 2017, marrying a year later in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.