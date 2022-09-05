Recently, our favorite Latina Powerhouse, Jennifer Lopez matched a simple pair of flats with a gorgeous and bold cobalt blue Alexander McQueen dress during her honeymoon trip in Paris and this week, the recently married, Queen’s Gambit’s actress, Anya Taylor Joy was spotted in Los Angeles in a cute pink jumper dress with classic Christian Dior flats.





Jennifer Lopez, Anya Taylor Joy and Katie Holmes transition from summer to fall with a ballerina flats (Getty Images/Grosby Group)

This year nostalgia ruled fashion, so many 90’s and Y2K past footwear trends were revived, platforms and Jelly sandals, heel thongs, chunky loafers and now ballet flats are making a strong comeback. With the fall season right around the corner, this loved shoe style is the perfect way to transition from sandals into boots﻿.

Ballet flats in particular, were quite popular in the 90s and early 2000s. It was a wardrode staple for supermodel Kate Moss, who mastered how to wear this minimalist shoe style and look chic and trendy. Looking back, this classic shoe design has been worn by many style icons of our time, from Twiggy and Audrey Hepburn to first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis.





Many style icons of our time have embraced the ballet flats (Getty Images)

To get inspo for this nostalgic trend, we looked back to see what brands or styles some of our favorite celebs have been wearing. Katie Holmes and Mandy Moore are big fans of the sustainable brand, Rothy’s and for years Meghan Markle has been wearing both Rothy’s and Birdies flats to important events, including past royal obligations. These star’s stylish choice of flats is proof that this trend will continue for years to come and that a great pair of flats is a wardrobe must for this fall season.

This elegant shoe style can be dressed up for formal occassions or down with a casual ensemble. From wearing flats with skinny jeans and cigarette pants, to dresses and mini skirts, ballet flats are so versatile that a pair could go with a variety of fall and early winter outfits.





Meghan Markle hearing her signature black flats

Below are some of our favorite stylish, affordable and comfy options, from the above mentioned celeb-loved brands (Rothy’s, Birdies) to Zara and Mango, and a couple of brands we discovered and are digging.