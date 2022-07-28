Born on July 28, 1929, Jackie became the first lady of the United States after her husband John F. Kennedy was elected president, thus thrusting her into the global spotlight and cementing her status as a bonafide fashion icon.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis was once called “the greatest single influence [on fashion] in history” by renowned Hollywood costume designer Edith Head. And it’s easy to see why. From her trademark pillbox hats to her tweed skirt suits, pearls and oversized sunglasses, Jackie O was known for her timeless style.

“Jacqueline Kennedy is one of history’s great style icons,”﻿ Hamish Bowles, international editor at large for Vogue, has said of the former first lady. “Her profound influence on the way an entire generation wanted to look, dress, and behave cannot be overestimated. She set the standards that American women strove to follow.”

Over the years, numerous high-profile women have been compared to Jackie, while others have attempted to channel her. Although Jackie passed away in 1994, her style continues to inspire today.

In honor of the late first lady’s birthday, take a look at some photos showcasing Jackie O’s iconic style...