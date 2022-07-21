John F. Kennedy’s grandson reacts to Prince William’s Earthshot Prize announcement

It sounds like Jack Schlossberg is excited for this year’s Earthshot Prize. John F. Kennedy’s grandson, 29, quote tweeted a JFK Library tweet about the 2022 ceremony on Wednesday, writing, “Earth shot baby !”

Jack, who is the son of JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ daughter Caroline Kennedy, also shared a tweet posted by The Earthshot Prize, which featured a clip of his late grandfather’s famous 1962 Moon Speech and a message that read: “This extraordinary realisation of President John F. Kennedy’s iconic Moonshot continues to be a great inspiration to the #EarthshotPrize This December, as we head to Boston, we are proud to partner with the @JFKLibrary and @wutrain.”

Earth shot baby ! https://t.co/oFLbgoCTuf — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) July 20, 2022

It was announced on Wednesday that the Earthshot Prize 2022 will be held in Boston in early December. “In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we’ll award the next five winners of the Prize,” William said in the video announcement. Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts added, “And we will be doing it right here in Boston.”

Last September, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced a new partnership with The Earthshot Prize, which was launched in 2020 by Prince William and The Royal Foundation. In a press release at the time, JFK’s daughter Caroline said, “Over the past 60 years I have watched each new generation find inspiration in my father’s decision to send a man to the moon – not just inspiration for mankind or for America, but for their own lives.”

She continued, “It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by his moonshot to take on the most important challenge we face today – repairing the planet. My family and the JFK Library Foundation look forward to partnering with Prince William and The Earthshot Prize on this exciting initiative.”