Kerry Kennedy’s daughters attend luxe family wedding with their cousins

Kerry Kennedy’s daughters,Mariah and Michaela, spent the weekend celebrating. The siblings, who are the daughters ofAndrew Cuomo, the former Governor of New York and the daughter of Robert Kennedy, attended the wedding of their cousin, Sarah Kennedy.

Michaela shared photos of the wedding, showing her and her sister spending time with their friends and family. Michaela and Mariah looked happy to be involved in the event, posing for photos and smiling for the camera. She also shared various photos showing the happy couple, Sarah and her husband Jam Sulahry.

Photos showed Michaela wearing various outfits, including a silk dress and top and a skirt in matching shades of purple.

The wedding was hosted in Massachussetts, where many famous guests were in attendance, including Katherine Berner-Kennedy, Clare Rose Kennedy, Christopher George Kennedy Jr., and Sarah Louise Kennedy.

Cuomo and Kerry Kennedy married in 1990. They divorced in 2005.

©GettyImages



Cuomo and his daughter Mariah.

Sarah Kennedy and Jam Sulahry

In an interview with People, Sarah Kennedy discussed her relationship with Jam Sulahry and how the two met. “[We] attended Boston College and met the night before freshman-year classes started,” said Kennedy. "In Aisle 10, Jam laid eyes on [me] for the first time and asked, ‘Want to shop with me?'”

The wedding was a lavish event that married both couples cultures. While the Kennedys had plenty of opportunities to celebrate their history, setting a photoshoot on John F. Kennedy’s sailboat, the wedding weekend also featured “choreographed Bollywood-style dances, henna tattoos, Pakistani desserts, and traditional Pakistani and Indian music.”

