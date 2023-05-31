JFK Jr. Double: Jack Schlossberg looks just like his uncle in new shirtless photo

Jack Schlossberg can’t deny the family resemblance. The grandson of President John F. Kennedy shared some photos on his Instagram, prompting his followers to comment on his resemblance to his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.

The Instagram post shows Schlossberg enjoying himself on the beach, going scubadiving and hanging out with some friends. In two photos, he appears shirtless and with some sunglasses on, with his nose covered in sunscreen. “Gnar won’t shred itself,” he captioned the post.

Most comments compare him to his uncle. “John john is back!” wrote a follower. “Good grief you look like your uncle,” wrote someone else.

Schlossberg is an avid outdoors-person, with his Instagram feed filled with photos that show him immersed in nature or in a body of water. His previous post shows him paddleboarding in the Hudson River and congratulating himself on passing the bar exam. “TFW passed the bar — Jake, Esq,” he captioned it.

Schlossberg attended Harvard Law School in 2017. He’s grown into one of the most popular young members of his family, having over 90 thousand followers on Instagram. He appears to have an interest in politics, with him speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’ Loading the player...