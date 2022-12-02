Prince William was greeted by members of John F. Kennedy’s family as he arrived at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the late president, and two of her kids, Jack Schlossberg and Tatiana Schlossberg, met with the heir to the British throne outside of the museum in Boston.

The Prince’s visit to the JFK Library came ahead of the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which is taking place Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The Earthshot Prize, which William and The Royal Foundation launched in 2020, was inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot.”

“It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by his moonshot to take on the most important challenge we face today – repairing the planet,” Caroline said in a previous press release.

She added, “My family and the JFK Library Foundation look forward to partnering with Prince William and The Earthshot Prize on this exciting initiative.”

JFK’s grandson seemed excited earlier this year about the Earthshot Prize Awards heading to Boston. Jack quote tweeted a JFK Library tweet about the 2022 ceremony in July, writing, “Earth shot baby !”

