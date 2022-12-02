Prince and Princess of Wales rehearse for big night in behind-the-scenes photos©Getty Images
ROYAL NEWS

The Princess of Wales rehearses for big night in behind-the-scenes photo

The 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony is taking place Dec. 2

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The Princess of Wales hit the stage to rehearse ahead of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. A behind-the-scenes photo of Catherine walking on to the stage during a rehearsal at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Dec. 1 was released on Friday.

RELATED:

How to watch the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards

The Princess of Wales was pictured rehearsing for the awards ceremony on Dec. 1©Chris Jackson
The Princess of Wales was pictured rehearsing for the awards ceremony on Dec. 1

Like last year, the royal mom of three will be announcing one of the five winners at the ceremony on Dec. 2. This year’s presenters also include Oscar winner Rami Malek, Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley.

A black-and-white image of Prince William smiling at the rehearsal was also shared on Friday. Photographer Chris Jacksoncaptioned the photo of the heir to the British throne, “The Prince of Wales helps make final preparations for tonight’s @earthshotprize at a rehearsal yesterday. The prize uncovers and scales innovative solutions that will repair our planet within the next 10 years. Every year for the decade five solutions are awarded £1million and given the honour of being one of over 50 winners of the prestigious award. It’s going to be quite the show!! 🌍.”

The Royal Foundation and Prince William launched The Earthshot Prize, a prestigious global prize for the environment, in 2020. The inaugural Earthshot Prize﻿ Awards took place﻿ in London in October 2021. The second annual awards ceremony is being filmed on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Boston for the ceremony. The trip marks the royal couple’s first visit to the United States since 2014. The awards ceremony will be the final engagement of William and Catherine’s trip to Boston.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more