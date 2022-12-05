JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg shares photos with the Princess of Wales

John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, not only spent time with Prince William last Friday, but also with the Princess of Wales. The 29 year old took to his personal Instagram Story to share photos of himself with the Princess at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston.

Jack can be seen standing next to Catherine as she spoke in one picture, and shaking her hand in another image (see the second photo here).

©Instagram/Jack Schlossberg





Earlier that day, Jack, along with his mother Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and his sister Tatiana Schlossberggreeted the Prince of Wales as he arrived for a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The heir to the British throne visited the JFK Library to learn more about the life and legacy of the late president. Jack shared a picture on his Instagram Story of himself shaking William’s hand. “Your royal highness Pleasure’s all mine !!” he wrote on the photo, which was captured by a social media user.

©Getty Images



Jack greeted Prince William ahead of the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Dec. 2

Jack also posted a picture of himself and the Prince standing with their hands clasped in front, writing, “I’ll stand however you stand.” On another photo, Jack penned, “I’ll stand just like you if that’s cool ?”