JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg shares photos with the Princess of Wales

John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, not only spent time with Prince William last Friday, but also with the Princess of Wales. The 29 year old took to his personal Instagram Story to share photos of himself with the Princess at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston.
Jack can be seen standing next to Catherine as she spoke in one picture, and shaking her hand in another image (see the second photo here).
Earlier that day, Jack, along with his mother Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and his sister Tatiana Schlossberggreeted the Prince of Wales as he arrived for a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
The heir to the British throne visited the JFK Library to learn more about the life and legacy of the late president. Jack shared a picture on his Instagram Story of himself shaking William’s hand. “Your royal highness Pleasure’s all mine !!” he wrote on the photo, which was captured by a social media user.
Jack also posted a picture of himself and the Prince standing with their hands clasped in front, writing, “I’ll stand however you stand.” On another photo, Jack penned, “I’ll stand just like you if that’s cool ?”
The Earthshot Prize, which William and The Royal Foundation launched in 2020, was inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot.” “It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by his moonshot to take on the most important challenge we face today – repairing the planet,” Caroline said in a press release last year. At the time, she added, “My family and the JFK Library Foundation look forward to partnering with Prince William and The Earthshot Prize on this exciting initiative.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Boston last week for the awards ceremony. The trip marked the royal couple’s first visit to the United States since 2014.