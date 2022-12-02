The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in green for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards. Prince William and Catherine hit the green carpet at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards

The royal mom of three stunned in﻿ an off-the-shoulder Solace London dress rented from HURR. Catherine completed her green carpet look with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s﻿ emerald and diamond choker necklace. Meanwhile, the heir to the throne, who along with ﻿The Royal Foundation launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020, looked dapper in a tux and bow tie.

The Princess of Wales will be announcing one of the winners on stage during the ceremony, which is being filmed and will later air on BBC and PBS. This year’s presenters also include Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley.

Scroll to see photos of the royal couple, presenters, performers and guests at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards...