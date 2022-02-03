Kerry Kennedy honors daughter Michaela with an adorable social media post

We love to see it! Nothing is more precious than a mom publicly sharing their love with their children. Kerry Kennedy recently took to social media to express how much she loves her daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo.

The 62-year-old human rights activist , shared a photo of herself and 24-year-old Michaela, captioning the moment as, “Michaela brings the sunshine to my life — oh, and Bellini, too!”

The snap shows Michaela and Kerry posing at the beach with the sunset as a background. The pair kept themselves warm with jackets. Michaela rocked a longline lavender coat, leggings, and a white v-neck, while Kerry wore a red-and-white puffer jacket and black bottoms.

Their adorable dog, Bellini, can also be seen having a great time running on the beach.

Michaela has also honored her mom on social media for Kennedy’s 2021 birthday described her mom as a woman committed to justice that constantly seeks to impact society positively.

“Happy Birthday to my mama, who‘s [sic] childlike enthusiasm inspires levity and laughter among all around, who finds joy in the ordinary and adventure every day, without compromising her commitment to justice and effecting positive change,” Michaela wrote. “Thanks for being the best friend and role model this daughter could dream of!”