Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Sarah, ties the knot at iconic JFK Cape Cod Residence

Over the weekend, Sarah Kennedy, the granddaughter of renowned politician Robert F. Kennedy and his wife Ethel, exchanged vows at a location of deep significance – the historic Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. This cherished estate holds the majority of the family saga’s cherished memories, adding an extra layer of sentiment to the occasion.

Sarah, the daughter of Chris Kennedy and his wife Sheila, formally exchanged vows and said ‘I do’ to Jam Sulahry. The groom is a student at Harvard Business School whom she had previously married in a smaller and intimate Islamic ceremony (Nikak) on June 17th of last year.

Sarah, a partner at Hanold Associates—a firm specializing in HR executive recruitment—graciously orchestrated the wedding reception at the ‘Robert F. Kennedy House’ as a tribute to her grandfather. The festivities seamlessly transitioned to the ‘JFK House,’ dedicated to her esteemed great-uncle, John F. Kennedy, where the celebration continued in full swing.

Sarah told the publication, People, “We chose to host our wedding weekend events at the Kennedy Compound and surrounding family homes because of how special it is to us as a backdrop to our lives. It is where we have celebrated the great times and come together in heartbreaking times. It truly feels like coming home.”

“We were best friends before we started dating, and our relationship grew through the good and bad times. Marriage is the next chapter of our love story, and we couldn’t be happier,” said the happy bride, who is set to soon travel on their honeymoon to Greece and Italy.

Sarah planned her wedding date with the 72nd anniversary of her grandparents Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s nuptials. It was during her time as a student at Boston College in Massachusetts that she crossed paths with Sulahry, and an instant connection sparked. “Our introduction took place on the eve of our first-year classes,” she recalls, and from that moment forward, their bond became unbreakable.

A significant portion of the ceremony was dedicated to paying tribute to Sarah’s family heritage, yet they also integrated Sulahry’s Pakistani background into the festivities. While the couple captured their engagement moments aboard the sailboat belonging to her great-uncle John, they also engaged in a medley of Bollywood dances, applied henna tattoos, served Pakistani desserts, embracing some Pakistani traditions.

Sarah told the above outlet, “Our wedding stands apart due to the fusion of my Irish Catholic origins with Sulahry’s Pakistani Muslim background, celebrating our love with pure elation.”

