Salma Hayek shares Jacqueline Kennedy inspired outfit

Salma Hayek looked to one of the most everlasting fashion icons as inspiration for a New York City event. Hayek shared a look of herself on her Instagram, calling out Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis as a reference.

Hayek was attending a Gucci event and looked the part, dressed in a golden dress suit with some black details. She shared various snaps of her look, which showed off a short hairdo styled in the style of Kennedy and highlighted her accessories, which included some jewelry and a small black purse. “Inspiration Jackie O,” Hayek captioned the post.

Followers were quick to drop praise in the comments section, calling her look “timeless” and “fabulous.” “You are so pretty, I’m dying,” wrote Sharon Stone.

©GettyImages



Hayek at the Gucci event

The event was hosted in New York and was meant to honor the vibrant nightlife that existed in the city. Gucci partnered up with the founder of Bungalow 8 for a pop up and one night only event attended by some of the most popular celebrities. Guests included Phoebe Bridgers, Daisy Edgar Jones, Chris Rock, and more.

Hayek has had a busy month, attending the Time 100 gala earlier last week accompanied be her children, Valentina Paloma and Augustin James. While Valentina is the daughter of Hayek and Pinault, Augustine in Hayek’s stepson. His mother is Linda Evangelista.

