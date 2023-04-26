Watch Salma Hayek in ‘Black Mirror’ season 6 trailer

“Black Mirror” is back for a sixth season. The Netflix series is scheduled to premiere this June, showcasing a talented cast made up of Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Ben Barnes, and more.

The teaser shows some of what fans of the series have been anticipating, including a futuristic dystopia, various prestigious actors on the edge of manic breakdowns, and the looming threat of technology.

“Black Mirror” was created by Charlie Brooker and was acquired by Netflix after the series was met with acclaim in the UK. All seasons have been incredibly successful, launching the careers of American and British actors and pushing the limits of anthology series. According to Brooker, the new season will break some of the rules that had been established in the “Black Mirror” universe.

“So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar ‘Black Mirror’ tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is,” he explained on Netflix’s TUDUM.

“Black Mirror” is returning from a three-year break, bringing along some high expectations for viewers. According to Variety, the new season is more cinematic, with each episode being treated as its own film.