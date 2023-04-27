Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Salma Hayek is one of Time’s 100 most influential people of the year. The actress attended the Time 100 gala flanked by her children, Valentina Paloma and James August Evangelista, with the three looking stunning and excited to be involved in the prestigious event hosted at the Lincoln Center in New York.
RELATED:
Salma Hayek shares stunning bikini photos and her love of the ocean
Watch Salma Hayek in ‘Black Mirror’ season 6 trailer
Salma Hayek celebrates Channing Tatum’s birthday with steamy photo: ‘So jealous’
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!