Salma Hayek and Zoe Saldana visit The Pinault Collection at Palazzo Grassi & Punta della Dogana

Salma Hayek had a wonderful time visiting The Pinault Collection, an extensive art collection amassed by her husband, French billionaire François Pinault, and his family. The private collection is at three museums, and she stopped by the Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana in Venice, Italy, to appreciate it.



On Wednesday, the Mexican icon, who was in London for Victoria Beckham’s birthday, shared a gallery of photos from her time in Venice, and she was in good company. The Frida star was with her good friends Zoe Saldana, and Mia Maestro aboard a boat in the first slide. They posed together later inside the Palazzo Grassi.





François, founder of Kering, a luxury goods company that owns brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, was also there to celebrate his collection, looking proud in an image. He and Hayek also posed together for a sweet photo.

Salma’s step-daughter Mathilde Pinault, whose mom is Dorothée Lepère, was also there admiring the art. “Pinault Collection at Palazzo Grassi & Punta della Dogana,” Hayek captioned the post.



What is the Pinault Collection?

The Pinault Collection is made up of 10,000 pieces primarily paintings, sculptures, photographs, installations, and objects from the 1960s to the present day by notable figures such as Cy Twombly, Cindy Sherman, Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, and 400 others, per Condé Nast Traveler.

Between 2006 and 2016, François acquired the renovation of cultural landmarks in Venice and Paris, including Palazzo Grassi, Punta della Dogana, and Bourse de Commerce. He transformed the historical spaces into contemporary art museums, showcasing artworks from his collection.

Architect Tadao Ando spearheaded the renovations, balancing modern exhibition spaces and the preservation of historical integrity. The venues host exhibitions allowing visitors to experience the collection’s diverse range of contemporary and modern art.



They are currently offering a Pinault Collection membership card, granting unlimited and priority access all year to three museums, including off-site exhibitions.