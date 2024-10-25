Paris Jackson hangs out with her adorable dog and her friend

Paris Jackson has a really cute puppy. The 26-year-old musician and actress was photographed earlier this week in Los Angeles, going for a walk with a friend and her dog, a small Dachshund that she appears to have gotten recently.

© GrosbyGroup Paris Jackson and Justin Long

Jackson was hanging out with her dog and the music producer Justin Long. The three were photographed while on a walk in The Grove, an area known for its great shopping and dining.

Jackson wore an off-white button-up that she paired with a brown skirt and some high leather boots. She wore a brown purse and styled her hair loose and wavy, styling the look with various jewelry items.

She and Long were spotted walking around the area as they took turns holding on to her small dog, which she introduced to followers in a post shared earlier this October.

One photo sees her holding the puppy up, as she and Long admire it.

© GrosbyGroup Paris Jackson, Justin Long, and her dog

Jackson seemingly introduced her dog to the world in a recent post. Shared on Instagram, the post was made up of two images featuring the adorable puppy as it sat over some pumpkins.

It was accessorized with a camo harness, with the photo showcasing its striking blue eyes.

She captioned it simply, adding a heart emoji. Her friends and followers left many words of encouragement, although the pet's name appears to remain a mystery.

"Ummmmmmmmmm OH MY," wrote the artist Jordan Claire McCraw.

"I can’t wait," wrote the makeup artist Pauly Blanch, likely referring to a meet-up with the pet.

Jackson and her love of pets

Paris Jackson has long been an animal lover, sharing photos of adorable cats and dogs over her social media.

Last year, Jackson attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in Beverly Hills alongside her dog Koa, with the two posing for various stylish photos. Koa was incredibly well-behaved, staying still and sitting or walking beside Jackson.