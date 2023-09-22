Pet of the week: Paris Jackson and her adorable dog Koa walk the red carpet together

Paris Jackson looked glamorous during her recent outing, being accompanied by a very special guest. The 25-year-old singer decided to take her adorable dog Koa to the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in Beverly Hills, walking the red carpet of the event with the pup, who also posed for the cameras while wearing an elegant handkerchief.

Michael Jackson’s daughter wore a sleeveless sequined gold dress which featured a thigh-high slit, styling her blonde hair in loose waves and wearing statement bracelets and dainty earrings. She completed the look with gold strappy heels and a matching purse.

Koa looked shy at first standing behind Paris, but then posed next to her wearing a dark brown handkerchief that complimented her beautiful coat and brown eyes. Paris has been spotted multiple times walking her beloved Doberman Pincher in Los Angeles, and the pup has been great company with her during her time on tour.

Paris is also a dog mom to another adorable pup, with the star always documenting her most memorable moments with the pair. The actress recently celebrated what would have been her father’s 50th birthday, sharing a sweet anecdote in a video posted to Instagram Stories.

“He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party or anything like that,” she said in the video. “Back when he was alive he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating him, nothing like that,” she explained.