Paris Jackson shares unheard anecdote of dad Michael Jackson on his birthday: ‘I owe everything to him’

Paris Jackson is celebrating what would be her dad’s 65th birthday. The 25-year-old singer and actress shared her appreciation for Michael Jackson during her latest performance, sharing a sweet moment with her fans, revealing that she “owes everything to him.”

The ‘American Horror Story’ star also encourages fans to pay homage to Michael by donating to a good cause. “If you wanna do something that he would have loved,” she said on Instagram Stories, “My suggestion would be raising awareness for climate change. Doing stuff for the environment, animal rights activism,” adding that “these were things that he loved and was very interested in.”

Paris took a moment to share a birthday anecdote about her dad, revealing that he was not a fan of celebrating his birthdays, and he would even avoid telling her kids that it was his birthday. “So today is my dad’s birthday and back when he was alive he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating him, nothing like that,” she explained. “He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party or anything like that,” she concluded.

Paris went on to show a video on stage, sharing how grateful she is for her dad. “It’s also my dad’s birthday, and he would have been 65 years old today. And he put 50 years of blood, sweat tears love, and passion into doing what he did so that I could stand on stage in front of you to scream into a microphone. So I owe everything to him.”