Michael Jackson’s kids celebrate his birthday with rare photos

Michael Jackson would be celebrating his 65th birthday today. To commemorate the occasion, his children are sharing some photos and memories of their father.

Prince Jackson shared an old photo of his father and three children: Prince, Paris, and Bigi. It shows them in the kitchen, with Paris tasting some frosting and Michael holding on to Blanket, the youngest. “Happy birthday dad. I miss you and I love you. You may be gone but not forgotten. You’re in our hearts each and every day,” wrote Prince.

Prince also shared some images and videos on his Instagram stories. He shared the same image and wrote, “Happy birthday to the greatest: Entertainer of all time, humanitarian, and father. And more.” He also shared a clip of young Michael Jackson singing “I Want You Back.” He wrote: “In case y’all forgot how long he’s been the goat.”

Michael Jackson has three kids: Prince, 26, Paris, 25, and Bigi, 21. Prince and Paris often make appearances at events together. “At this point in our life it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother,’” said Prince in an interview with PEOPLE. "It's more [that] we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way."