Prince Jackson talks about Harry Styles new ‘king of pop’

Prince Jackson was featured on “Good Morning Britain,” where he talked about various things, among them, Harry Styles.

Jackson was asked about Styles’ cover on Rolling Stone magazine, where the publication labels him the new “King of Pop”. Jackson, as the son of the original King of Pop Michael Jackson, politely disagrees.

“Harry Styles is an incredible artist,” he said. “He’s got his own genre and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned in a time that the access to information and the access to popularity and fame wasn’t as easily accessible as it is today.”

Jackson went on to say that the place where his father started was totally different than the one other artists today started, including the adversities they faced. “And with so many other social factors that you have to take into consideration at that time, I do feel that my father is the King of Pop, will always be the King of Pop, and it’s not something that you can ever take away because we’ve just evolved so much as a society that those same factors will never be the same. So when you look at…from where my father started to where he ended, versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference.”

©GettyImages



Paris Jackson and Prince at a gala

Prince Jackson is the son of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. This year, he’s made numerous appearances discussing his father’s legacy, including the new Broadway musical based on one of the peak moments of his career.

“MJ: The Musical” was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won four of them, including Best Actor, Best Choreography, Best Sound Design and Best Lighting Design.