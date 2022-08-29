Today is the late Michael Jackson’s birthday. Born August 29, 1958, the singer, songwriter, and dancer known as the “King of Pop” would be celebrating his 64th birthday. As one of the best-selling artists of all time, the 15-time Grammy Award winner left his mark as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century.

While his life did not come without controversy, Michael has always been respected by his children. In honor of his birthday, 2/3 of his kids, his daughter Paris Jackson, 24, and his son Prince Jackson, 25, shared rare family photos. Check out the pics below and read more about the family.