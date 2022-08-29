Nicki Minaj honors Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston in emotional speech at the MTV Vmas

Nicki Minaj was honored for her successful career during the 2022 MTV Vmas, giving an incredible performance of her greatest hits and making the audience go crazy, including Taylor Swift who was spotted dancing and singing along to her songs.

And while accepting her Video Vanguard Award, Nicki took a moment to pay tribute to some iconic musicians and her personal idols throughout her career in the music industry.

“I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” Nicki said, referring to the mental health and struggles of the two music legends. “I wish people understood what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for those who seem to have perfect lives.”

The rapper also shared how grateful she is with artists “who gave me huge opportunities that I’ll never forget: Kanye West, Beyonce, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihanna. Thank you for everything.”

She also thanked her fans, “The Barbz... the Barbz! Thank you so much! You guys are my babies!” as she accepted the award. “Thank you for giving me a chance to show my skills. MTV, thank you for always being amazing to me.”

Nicki joined the list of artists receiving the important Vanguard Award, which include David Bowie, the Beatles, Tom Petty, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Pink.