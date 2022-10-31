North West wears Michael Jackson’s hat to complete her Halloween costume

North West may not have been born when Michael Jackson was still alive, but she does own some of his memorabilia thanks to her mom Kim Kardashian. One of those items is the actual hat he wore in his “Smooth Criminal” music video in 1988, which still has his makeup on it.

While some people think the hat should be stored someplace safe, it’s been reported by Page Six that North made her Halloween costume as authentic as it possibly could be, by wearing the hat.

It was a long Halloween weekend so the Kardashian-Jenner clan all had several outfits. It seems like North dressed up as the King of Pop for the family’s Halloween party. She shared videos from her costume on the TikTok account she shares with her mom, “KimandNorth.” The 9-year-old went all out, with makeup to try and resemble the late singer.



As noted by Page Six, Kim purchased some of MJ’s authentic memorabilia in an auction in 2019 as a Christmas present for North. She also purchased a velvet jacket Michael wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997 and at a screening of his movie “Ghosts.” According to the outlet, she paid $65,625 for the jacket, which was altered in a way that can be adjusted as she grows up.



Naturally, the Halloween costume has sparked backlash. “I’m sorry but i hate that Kim be buying all the dead celebrities s—t like just leave it alone so people can view it or something wtf is north gone do with Michael’s hat i mean be f—king foreal,” one person tweeted.