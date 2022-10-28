Does anyone take Halloween costumes as seriously as Heidi Klum? And can anyone pull them off as well as she does? I don’t think so. For almost two decades now, the German-American model, television host, producer and businesswoman has been pulling off some of the best, over the top Halloween costumes.

She can be officially crowned as the queen of Halloween. Her dedication and creativity to the fall holiday keeps us on our toes and looking forward to her newest ideas and creations every year.

Let’s hope this year Klum amazes us again with her jaw-dropping costumes. Ever since Klum moved to America, she loved everything there was about Halloween. For her, all it was missing was a fantastic party, so of course, she saw this as an opportunity! Since the year 2000, take a look at every one of Klum’s extravagant Halloween costumes. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us this year.