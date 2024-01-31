Heidi Klum’s daughter reacts to discovering her mom’s ‘sex closet’: ‘Oh my god!’

Heidi Klum is sharing one of her most hilarious and awkward situations with her daughter Leni. The 50-year-old supermodel sat down for a tell-all interview on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, revealing her reaction to her daughter discovering her “sex closet.”

“I was going through it with my friends. I was like, ‘Mom, what is this? A microphone?’... I really had no idea what it was,” the 19-year-old model said during the podcast, when Heidi decided to call her on FaceTime to share her side of the story.

“She found my sex closet,” Heidi said to the host Alex Cooper. ”I did when I was younger and I thought it was the coolest thing ever,“ Leni added.

And while the mother-daughter duo laugh about the situation now, Leni confessed that Heidi got “so mad” at her at the time. “She was like, ‘You can’t go in my stuff!” She said about her mom’s reaction.

“I was, like, showing it off to my friends. I was like, ‘Look how cool this is! My mom has a whole cupboard. She has a whole drawer!’“ She continued, ”I snuck them into my mom’s room and opened the drawer and we all were taking videos. And we were like, ‘Oh my god!’”

Leni went on to reveal that she used to get “so embarrassed and scared” when hanging out with her friends at home, as Heidi used to tan topless by the pool.

“I remember having my girlfriends over and I’d be so embarrassed and scared,” Leni explained. “Usually in my friends‘ families, I never see their moms tanning naked at the pool, but I thought it was normal. My friends would always be kind of standoffish, but it was just so normal in our family.”