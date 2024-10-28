Sasha and Malia Obama enjoy the Halloween weekend partying in Los Angeles

Halloween weekend in Los Angeles brought out Hollywood's elite in full force, and West Hollywood, one of the city's main nightlife hubs, was filled to the brim with festivities and creative costumes. The former first daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, known for their bold and eclectic fashion choices, made a memorable impression as they stepped out in cowboy-inspired outfits, fitting right in with LA's edgy and celebrity-packed Halloween scene.

The evening began at The Bird Streets Club, a private, members-only establishment that has become a popular haunt for A-listers and influential names in Hollywood. Known for its elite ambiance and top-notch security, the club has recently attracted an impressive list of stars, making it one of LA's most sought-after destinations for a night out. The former first daughters were spotted mingling with the likes of actor Tobey Maguire, Good Charlotte's Benji Madden, model Brooks Nader, and NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

© The Grosby Group Sasha and Malia Obama, daughters of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, fully embraced the Halloween spirit, opting for cowboy-themed outfits that were both stylish and on-trend. Malia donned a black cowboy hat paired with a white tank top, denim mini-skirt, and thigh-high black leather boots.

© The Grosby Group A faux snake was added as an accessory, adding an edgy twist to her Western look. The ensemble captured the modern-day cowgirl aesthetic, mixing rustic and daring elements that drew plenty of attention.



© The Grosby Group Sasha wore a blue crop top, an oversized leather coat, beige ruched shorts, and cowboy boots, adding her spin on the classic Western theme. Their outfits were the perfect combination of vintage Americana and Hollywood glamour.

