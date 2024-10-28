Jennifer Garner humorously offers her son, Samuel Affleck, to monsters in a haunted house

Jennifer Garner has a knack for bringing humor to life's spookiest situations, and this Halloween weekend was no exception. On Sunday, the 52-year-old actress shared a hilarious video on Instagram of herself braving a haunted house with her 12-year-old son, Samuel Affleck. The clip showed fans her playful take on motherhood, especially when faced with ghostly thrills.

In the self-recorded video "Moms in a Haunted House," Garner documented her reactions, blending fear with mom humor as she led the way through the haunted attraction. Garner was on high alert from the outset, calling out a lurking monster: "I see you! I see you!" Her son, Samuel, wasn't visible but could be heard in the background, occasionally chiding his mom for her reactions. At one point, he even joked, "Mom, you're breaking my hand. I can't actually feel my hand," as she held onto him a little too tightly.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Garner enjoys a relaxing walk in Brentwood with her son Samuel and their family dog.

But in true mom fashion, Garner eventually started playfully "sacrificing" her kids to the scare actors, saying, "I'm not who you want. Take my son!" Her humor shone as she addressed every actor along the way, shouting, "Stay in there," to a monster lurking in the shadows and pleading, "I don't like when they pursue us. Don't pursue!"

Fans were cracking up with Garner's video. "'That is very effective.' Moms always need to compliment," a fan wrote. "Can you imagine working the haunted house and it's jennifer garner?" another follower added.

Garner's Halloween antics follow her recent viral moment where she sported a custom mask of her cat's face in honor of its birthday.

Jennifer Garner is the life of the party

Jennifer Garner's assistant, Maureen Grosser, took to social media to share a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment featuring the actress while she was working on the set of Deadpool 3 (Deadpool & Wolverine), released in the summer of 2024. Affectionately known as Mo, Grosser posted a clip of Jennifer in her Elektra Natchios costume. While everyone around Garner seemed focused on their duties, Mo captured the mom of three dancing and goofing around.

"A sneak peek at what I'm working with. 🙄🤣♥️ Happy Boss' Day, JG!" Mo wrote alongside the funny video. Fans immediately flooded the comments section, praising Jennifer for her bubbly personality. "Literally the coolest and most realistic celebrity ever... just love her," a person wrote under the video.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during "Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life" panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jennifer and Mo have a long-time working relationship. In 2020, Garner honored her on social media with a beautiful post about how impactful Mo is in her life."On my good days, people ask if we're sisters, but more often than I care to admit—the assumption is mother/daughter. We aren't actually related —but I'll claim her. For seven years, Maureen Grosser has planned my life, been my constant travel buddy (Mo wouldn't miss a Save the Children site visit for anything), helped me look organized (🙅🏻‍♀️), and competent at things like SignupGenius(🙅🏻‍♀️), and, most of all, this very platform," Jennifer revealed.