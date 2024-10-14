Jennifer Garner kisses Samuel Affleck while enjoying a relaxing walk with the family dog

Jennifer Garner was spotted taking a serene walk through Brentwood, California, with her son, Samuel Affleck, and their beloved family dog. Dressed in a black sweatshirt adorned with a heart design, black leggings, and bright pink sneakers, Garner looked effortlessly chic while staying comfortable for the stroll.

She accessorized with dark sunglasses, perfectly blending style with a laid-back vibe. Her son Samuel, sporting a red Nike t-shirt, plaid pajama-style pants, and white Crocs, walked alongside her, giving off a cozy weekend feel.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Garner enjoys a relaxing walk in Brentwood with her son Samuel and their family dog.

Their fluffy Labrador retriever, who looked equally content, trotted beside them on a leash. Garner was seen sharing a tender moment with Samuel, leaning in to kiss him on the head, clearly cherishing the time spent with her son.

Garner's recent sighting comes days after she was spotted with her boyfriend, John Miller, CEO of CaliGroup. They were recently captured enjoying a laid-back weekend at Garner's Brentwood mansion.

In 2018, Jennifer and John began their romantic journey. John completed his studies with distinction at Stanford University, focusing on law. He currently serves as the CEO of Cali Group, a well-known technology firm recognized for its groundbreaking advancements. Before his relationship with Jennifer, John was previously married to violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he shares two children. Their marriage ended in 2017, signifying a fresh start for John.

Garner has also found peace on her farm amid Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez. She has shared photos and videos of her impressive vegetables on social media several times. In August, she shared some "nerdy farm facts" on how to grow a healthy pumpkin. "This flower is both male and female." Adding: "There's a pistol inside, and it needs the pollen," she continued. "Do you know who takes care of that? Bees! Thank you for the bees!" The mom of three continued explaining that "once the pollen falls onto the pistol in the middle, the miracle continues," Garner added."It can start to grow," she said. "This is when you get the email that says, 'Congratulations, Mama Pumpkin. Your baby is the size of a large grape,'" she joked."

The Elektra actress was trying to be the good cop in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce, reportedly acting as a counselor and mediator. The actress and mother to Affleck's three kids have been seen at his house several times, which might not sit well with Miller. “John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it’s not Jennifer’s responsibility to babysit him,” an insider told the DailyMail. “That’s something Ben should figure out on his own and his wife should handle. It’s not Jen’s responsibility, and he’s told her that,” the person said.

