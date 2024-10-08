Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, enjoy a laid-back weekend in California

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, CEO of CaliGroup, were recently spotted enjoying a laid-back weekend at Garner's Brentwood mansion. The couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private, seemed at ease as they strolled hand-in-hand.

Garner, known for her warm, down-to-earth nature, dressed casually in a floral skirt paired with a cozy sweater and sneakers. Miller matched her relaxed vibe with a casual red hoodie and jeans.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, CaliGroup CEO John Miller

The Elektra actress has been involved in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce, reportedly acting as a counselor and mediator. The actress and mother to Affleck's kids have been seen at his house several times, which might not sit well with Miller. “John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it’s not Jennifer’s responsibility to babysit him,” an insider told the DailyMail. “That’s something Ben should figure out on his own and his wife should handle. It’s not Jen’s responsibility, and he’s told her that,” the person said.

After several attempts to help, Garner stopped mediating with JLo and Ben because it “was starting to become too painful for her because it brought back many memories of her divorce.”

An insider told People that Ben Affleck had "erratic mood swings," which led to his divorce. "They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself," the source said. "The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people."

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Garner

Jennifer and John's love story began in the autumn of 2018. John graduated with top honors from Stanford University, where he dedicated himself to studying law. Presently, he holds the position of CEO at Cali Group, a prominent technology company known for its innovative contributions to the industry. Before his relationship with Jennifer, John was married to violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he has two children. Their marriage ended in 2017, marking the beginning of a new chapter in John's life.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, CaliGroup CEO John Miller.

Garner has also found peace on her farm. On several occasions, she has shared photos and videos of her impressive vegetables on social media. In August, she shared some "nerdy farm facts" on how to grow a healthy pumpkin. "This flower is both male and female." Adding: "There's a pistol inside, and it needs the pollen," she continued. "Do you know who takes care of that? Bees! Thank you for the bees!" The mom of three continued explaining that "once the pollen falls onto the pistol in the middle, the miracle continues," Garner added."It can start to grow," she said. "This is when you get the email that says, 'Congratulations, Mama Pumpkin. Your baby is the size of a large grape,'" she joked."