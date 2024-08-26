Jennifer Garner is finding peace at her farm while the father of her children is divorcing Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner is farewelling the summer with some "nerdy farm facts" on how to grow a healthy pumpkin. The actress, 52, shared an Instagram video from her pumpkin patch giving tips on growing the vegetable, primarily consumed during the fall season. "Nerdy farm facts," she said while holding a yellow flower.

"This flower is both male and female." Adding: "There's a pistol inside, and it needs the pollen," she continued. "Do you know who takes care of that? Bees! Thank you for the bees!" The mom of three continued explaining that "once the pollen falls onto the pistol in the middle, the miracle continues," Garner added."It can start to grow," she said. "This is when you get the email that says, 'Congratulations, Mama Pumpkin. Your baby is the size of a large grape,'" she joked."

It keeps growing and growing and growing," Garner said. ". This curls and dries off," she said, referencing the human similarities. "It's like a little umbilical cord; it's crazy." After sharing beautiful words with her pumpkins, Garner spent time with some ripe pumpkins. "Nerdy Farm Facts: Pumpkins. 🤓👩‍🌾🎃," her caption read.

Garner's video received thousands of comments about how likable she is. "How can you not love Jennifer Garner," one person wrote, while another added: "Ben Affleck made the mistake of his life by divorcing this amazing woman 😂."

© The Grosby Group Jennifer and Ben Affleck's family reunion!

While Garner is staying at peace on her farm, Ben Affleck is in the middle of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. An insider told People that Ben Affleck had "erratic mood swings," which led Jennifer Lopez to file for divorce. "They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself," the source said. "The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people."

Now that the singer pulled the plug on her marriage, she requested a judge to restore her maiden name. Per USA TODAY, Lopez, who legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck after her 2022 marriage to the actor, asked to be restored to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, separated on April 26, but she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony to file for divorce pro per, which means she didn't seek legal representation. The pair married on July 16, 2022, in a Las Vegas wedding chapel. Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce.

© ROBYN BECK TOPSHOT - US actress Jennifer Lopez (R) and US actor Ben Affleck kiss as they attend Amazon's "This is Me... Now: A Love Story" premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans are also revisiting "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" for clues about what might have led to their second split, sources assure nothing is what it seems, as Ben Affleck's disapproval was reportedly staged. Ben was allegedly super on board with Jennifer sharing their love story. "The documentary was Ben's idea for his company, Artists Equity," one source told People. "Jennifer's team didn't want to do it since she was focused on the album and Amazon original video project."

The comments have shocked people more than once, especially those who watched the documentary and labeled Jennifer Lopez an oversharer, which might have been the leading cause of her marriage failure.