Ben Affleck’s emotional speech during romantic wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was feeling all the emotions during his wedding with Jennifer Lopez, giving a very emotional speech while celebrating with their closest friends and family in Georgia, explaining that this was the perfect time for them to tie the knot.

“Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason,” a source said to Us Weekly.

The couple is currently in Italy celebrating their second honeymoon, as they were photographed at Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, who attended the ceremony and is a close friend of Ben, said that he cried after seeing the couple very much in love at the wedding, explaining that everything was so “goddamn beautiful” and admitted that he “bawled throughout” the ceremony.

Jennifer recently shared close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you, Ralph Lauren,” she said, referring to the three wedding looks.

After their nuptials, the couple was followed down the aisle by close friends and family. Standing by Lopez were her twins, Emme and Max, 14, whom she had with Marc Anthony. Walking with Affleck were Ben’s three kids from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11.