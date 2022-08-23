Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Celebrity guests react to ‘emotional’ wedding, including Kevin Smith

It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding was not just incredibly romantic, but also “overwhelmingly emotional,” as it was revealed by one of the special guests at the ceremony.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, who is a close friend of Ben and worked with him from the start of his career, is revealing some details about the big day, explaining that he cried after seeing the couple celebrating their love.

The Hollywood star said that Ben and Jennifer’s special day was so “goddamn beautiful” and admitted that he “bawled throughout” the wedding ceremony.

©Kevin Smith on Instagram





“I can’t share details because it would be theirs to share,” he said, adding that it was “one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever been present for in my life.”

Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, who was not able to attend the wedding, wrote a sweet note for Jennifer. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding,” he assured. “Jen, you are a gem,” he concluded. “We love you so much!!!”

The couple was all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo.

The extravagant and gorgeous dress featured a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette, short sleeves and a long, ruffled train, with an incredible 20-foot veil.

Ben and Jennifer were photographed walking down the aisle, followed by their children. Ben and Jennifer Garner’s kids, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Sam. And Jennifer and Marc Anthony’s kids, 14-year-old Emme and Max.