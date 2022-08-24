Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in Italy to enjoy their second honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Italy celebrating their second honeymoon. A few days after their second wedding in Georgia, the newlyweds jetted off to Europe and were captured at Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como. This is their first public sighting since the three-day event.

Jennifer and Ben celebrated their nuptials a month after eloping in Las Vegas. The happy couple, which rekindled their relationship in 2021, married for the second time in the actor’s multimillion-dollar compound in Riceboro, Georgia. This estate was supposed to host Affleck and Lopez’s wedding 20 years ago.

In true Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, the newlyweds hosted a three-day intimate celebration for family and friends that kicked off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day, Saturday 20, continued with a ceremony, and on Sunday, they closed the festivities with a barbecue and picnic. Per The Daily Mail, the wedding price tag is over $400,000.

Celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the all-white wedding, and a close source to the couple told E! that “it ended with a kiss.” It was reported that the company Pearl Street Films, founded by Ben and Matt Damon, made a series of requests to the authorities. Including two boats and four officers that will be guarding the property for 50 hours, keeping the star-studded wedding safe.

The mansion welcomed 150 guests, and the wedding’s secret name was “Winston Birthday.” Local police declared a no-fly zone for the weekend for the private event, applied to all areas within a three-miles radius, and guards handed wristbands to avoid any issues.

Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement in April after rekindling their romance in 2021. “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote, referring to all the time they spent apart after breaking up.

“Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” the star said. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”