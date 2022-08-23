Did Jennifer Lopez invite her best friend Leah Remini to her wedding?

Jennifer Lopez got married over the weekend, but her best friend Leah Remini wasn’t there to witness the union. The 52-year-old actress reportedly didn’t travel to Georgia because she preferred to spend time with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia. According to TMZ, the teen will go off to college soon.

The publication informed Remini was invited to the three-day event but stayed home to recover all the time she missed while involved in Scientology.

©Leah Remini





Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck also missed the wedding.The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.”

The Academy Award winner added, “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding,” he assured. “Jen, you are a gem,” he concluded. “We love you so much!!!”

Jennifer and Ben celebrated their nuptials a month after eloping in Las Vegas. The happy couple, which rekindled their relationship in 2021, married for the second time in the actor’s multimillion-dollar compound in Riceboro, Georgia. This estate was supposed to host Affleck and Lopez’s wedding 20 years ago.

While JLo and Ben said “I do,” her ex-husband Marc Anthony was spotted in Miami, Florida at a Sports Center, where he apparently has a boat, according to TMZ. He appeared to be enjoying a very quiet afternoon in which he greeted the paparazzi.

Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, were at the nuptials but the 13 going on 30 star stayed home. She was invited, but she had to turn down the invitation.

A source told HollywoodLife she was not able to attend the wedding because she was already scheduled to work on a project. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,” the insider said.

But there isn’t any bad blood, “she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the source continued “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with JLo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”