What was Marc Anthony doing while JLo married Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding without a doubt was one of the most anticipated events of the year. A celebration that their fans waited for almost two decades since they broke up their engagement in 2004 and went on different paths to then rekindle their love and meet again in 2021, in the most romantic way. This weekend, while all eyes were on the couple’s lavish three-day all-white wedding at the actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, their exes spent the weekend doing normal day to day things and living their own lives.

Marc Anthony was spotted in Miami, Florida at a Sports Center, where he apparently has a boat, according to TMZ. He appeared to be enjoying a very quiet afternoon in which he greeted the paparazzi who were looking to get a photograph of him at the same time that his ex, the mother of his children said “I do” for the second time and to a man she calls the love of her life.

His children, Max and Emme, whom he had during his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, celebrated with mom, JLo, and her new husband Ben Affleck, as well as with their new siblings as they were part of the wedding party and carried the bride’s veil. Both kids where full white suits aligned with the wedding theme.

Marc Anthony on the other hand, was seen dressed in jeans and a cotton T-shirt. He looked casual and with no intentions of taking a flight to celebrate with his ex on her big wedding day. This weekend the salsero was not accompanied by his fiancee, former Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira.

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck’s ex was also invited to the wedding. However, the actress who was married to the actor for 13 years and whom he shares three children, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel; who were very happy at their dad’s wedding, did not attend. Instead, like Marc Anthony, she had a very normal weekend and turned down the invitation because she was working on a project.