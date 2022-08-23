In true Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, the newlyweds hosted a three-day intimate celebration for family and friends that kicked off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day, Saturday 20, continued with a ceremony, and on Sunday, they closed the festivities with a barbecue and picnic. Per The Daily Mail, the wedding price tag is over $400,000.

Celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the all-white wedding, and a close source to the couple told E! that “it ended with a kiss.” It was reported that the company Pearl Street Films, founded by Ben and Matt Damon, made a series of requests to the authorities. Including two boats and four officers that will be guarding the property for 50 hours, keeping the star-studded wedding safe.

The mansion welcomed 150 guests, and the wedding’s secret name was “Winston Birthday.” Local police declared a no-fly zone for the weekend for the private event, applied to all areas within a three-miles radius, and guards handed wristbands to avoid any issues.