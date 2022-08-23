Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you, Ralph Lauren,” she said, referring to the three wedding looks.
“Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance. In celebration of #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck’s wedding, #RalphLauren created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes,” the brand shared on social media alongside a behind-the-scenes video detailing how the gowns were made.
