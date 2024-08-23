Jennifer Lopez wants her maiden name back after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez doesn't want to be an Affleck anymore. Days after the singer pulled the plug on her marriage to Ben Affleck, she requested a judge to restore her maiden name. Per USA TODAY, Lopez, who legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck after her 2022 marriage to the actor, asked to be restored to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, separated on April 26, but she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony to file for divorce pro per, which means she didn't seek legal representation. The pair married on July 16, 2022, in a Las Vegas wedding chapel. Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce.

How much money will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce cost?

The singer of "Love Don't Cost a Thing" is practicing what she preaches in the song, as a source close to the star told NBC News, reveals details of what she might be seeking from the settlement. Per the insider, Lopez's documents filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20 read that she is waiving her claim to spousal support and requesting the judge deny Affleck any payments. Since they didn't sign a prenuptial agreement, the money earned between them since their July 2022 marriage in Las Vegas is considered community property. Lopez listed her date of separation as April 26, 2024.

According to TMZ, money-wise, everything is still up in the air. The outlet reported they were handling everything through their respective business managers and trying to figure out the finances. The couple is still trying to sell their $68M Beverly Hills mansion, which was one of the first major signs that a divorce was on the horizon. According to TMZ, JLo wrapped up the sale of her $23M NYC condo on the same day Affleck purchased his $20M mansion, which was her 55th birthday.

Ben Affleck's life amid divorce

Ben Affleck might be in the middle of a divorce, but the father of three is using his single life to spend quality time with his loved ones. After arriving in California from Connecticut, the star took Fin and their friends to a movie theater in Marina Del Rey to watch "Alen Romulus."

With JLo and Ben's split, their blended family must adjust to a new life. The 55-year-old singer shares twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, who have been getting close with their step-siblings. A source told Page Six Tuesday, “His kids are taking it fine as are hers."

The separation might not have affected their children, as Fin Affleck and Emme Muñiz were spotted enjoying a casual walk around their neighborhood. The two step-siblings, who have grown close since their parents rekindled their romance, were all smiles as they shared laughs and affectionate moments during their outing.

Dressed casually for the summer weather, Fin and Emme seemed to enjoy each other's company, reflecting the blended family's unity. Fin, the teenage daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, lovingly put their arm around Emme, Jennifer Lopez's daughter from her previous marriage, as they strolled. The two appeared comfortable and carefree.