Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary

After months of speculation, Jennifer Lopez has reportedly filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. According to TMZ, the actress filed legal docs Tuesday in L.A. County Superior Court, pro per without an attorney, and there are some bombshell claims, like that the couple did not have a prenup. She pulled the plug on August 20th, their second wedding anniversary. It also comes while Affleck is on a family trip with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children. Here's everything we know.

The date of separation

JLo listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, which is around the time reports started to circulate that there was trouble in paradise. They were seen together several times after that, supporting family milestones like Violet Affleck's graduation. JLo was also spotted with Samuel Affleck as recently as earlier this month.

Was there a prenup?

It seems hard to believe, but TMZ reports that Lopez did not say in her docs if there's a prenuptial agreement. An insider told the outlet there was not one, meaning whatever earnings or profit they made the last two years are community property. Like their respective films Air, Shotgun Wedding, Atlas, and more.

According to the documents, JLo waived spousal support and asked the judge to deny the same for Ben.

How the kids are taking it

With JLo and Ben's divorce, their blended family will have to adjust to a new life... again. The 55-year-old singer shares twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, who have been getting close with their step-siblings. A source told Page Six Tuesday, “His kids are taking it fine as are hers." “Everybody is ready to move on," they added.



What's next

According to TMZ, everything is still up in the air money-wise. TMZ reported earlier this month that they were handling everything through their respective business managers trying to figure out the finances.

At the time, they reported that they would eventually hire divorce lawyers and reach a settlement before making the filing official. But Lopez's filing today seems to throw a wrench in that.

The couple is still trying to sell their $68M Beverly Hills mansion, which was one of the first major signs that a divorce was on the horizon. JLo wrapped up the sale of her $23 million NYC condo on the same day Affleck purchased his $20M mansion, which also happened to be her 55th birthday, per TMZ.