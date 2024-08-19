What is Jennifer Lopez doing while Ben Affleck and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, travel to Connecticut

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been among the most talked-about topics of the summer. The couple's rumored split has many wondering if their story will end in divorce. It is important to remember that they had a relationship in 2002, which ended in 2004; after marrying, divorcing, and having kids with other personalities, they rekindled their romance 17 years later in 2021 to tie the knot in a lavish wedding in 2022.

While their story sounds like a great plot for a romantic film, things might be turning sour. It was reported that the couple has been unable to resolve their past differences, including the media pressure that led to their first breakup. Unfortunately, this has created a significant rift, leading them to spend several months apart.

© Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen out and about on March 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Despite some recent closeness—Jennifer Lopez visited Ben's new house twice—the singer spent the summer and celebrated her 52nd birthday sans Affleck. In fact, their last public appearance together as a loving couple dates back to the end of May 2024. While all eyes are on them, and people are desperately waiting for them to step in public as a couple, they continue their separate lives.

What has been Jennifer Lopez doing lately without Ben Affleck

The singer, songwriter, dancer, and businesswoman walked around Los Angeles with her head down. Lopez was spotted on Sunday afternoon, dressed in a comfortable style, as she visited a friend. The images show the star as she tries to smile but only grimaces amid her rumored split from her husband, Ben Affleck.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, dressed in chic style as she visited a friend.

Jen wears a beige jacket with butterfly prints, oversized blue jeans, and a white T-shirt. She accessorizes with sunglasses, boots, and gold jewelry, although her hands and wedding ring are not visible.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, dressed in chic style as she visited a friend.

At the same time, the actor traveled with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children to New Haven, Connecticut, to accompany their daughter, Violet, 18, settle in the city before beginning her studies at Yale University.

Despite the singer's close bond with Affleck's eldest daughter, who has been spotted rocking her outfits, Lopez was absent from the momentous occasion. While in Connecticut, Affleck looked relaxed, smiling, and not wearing his wedding ring. Affleck, Garner, and their kids enjoyed an al fresco dinner at the South Bay restaurant before heading out for a relaxing stroll around the area.

While neither Ben nor Jennifer shared anything regarding their daughter's upcoming college plans, Violet suggested she would attend Yale after she was spotted wearing a sweatshirt with the Ivy League name on it in a snap shared on her high school's Instagram page.

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet Affleck are seen in Los Angeles, California, on May 11, 2024.

The Garner-Affleck trip comes on the heels of the "Batma" actor's birthday. Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband continue their amicable relationship with her ex-husband, as she pays him a visit on his 52nd birthday. Garner was spotted cheerfully waving to photographers as she left Ben's rental home in her sleek BMW. Garner and Affleck have built a strong bond while co-parenting their children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Despite their divorce in 2018, the pair has consistently prioritized their family, often seen together at various events and family outings.

For Garner, waving at the paparazzi isn't an easy task. In July, HOLA! USA reported how Garner grappled with the heightened public attention on her children due to her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Sources say the situation has left Garner blindsided and concerned for her children’s well-being. An insider close to Garner revealed to Fox News Digital that she was caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed Affleck and Lopez’s renewed romance and subsequent marriage. “Jennifer Garner felt blindsided by Ben’s relationship with JLo,” the source shared. “She doesn’t like her kids in the public eye so much, and that’s been hard for her.”

Garner is also said to be "done" helping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez repair their relationship. Sources claim that Garner, who's been a source of support for Affleck over the past couple of weeks, has chosen to remove herself from a situation that has been "painful" for her.