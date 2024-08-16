Jennifer Lopez visits Ben Affleck on his birthday

Ben Affleck is celebrating his birthday. On August 15th, the actor and filmmaker turned 52 and his wife Jennifer Lopez visited him. Paparazzi captured the encounter, with Lopez stopping by briefly at his rental home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

© GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez visiting Affleck

Lopez was photographed exiting her vehicle and wearing some stylish baggy jeans and a brown jacket. She wore her hair straightened and in a ponytail. According to the photo agency, Lopez's visit was brief, only staying for 30 minutes at Affleck's home.

Affleck received various visits throughout the day, including one from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who was photographed by paparazzi while inside her vehicle. The photos show her wearing glasses and smiling and waving at the cameras.

Garner has reportedly been a source of support for Affleck over the past months, as he deals with the fallout of his relationship with Lopez. According to sources, Garner has decided to take a step back. "Jen eventually got to a place where she was like, ‘Sorry, figure this out yourself,'” said the source to The Daily Mail.

“It was beginning to become too painful for her because it was bringing back so many memories of their divorce,” they continued.

© GrosbyGroup Lopez's car in Affleck's driveway

What Lopez did on Affleck's birthday

After her visit, Lopez was spotted at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, where Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars performed and presented their new single, "Die With a Smile."

Lopez wore a white tank top and some glasses and was photographed laughing with Ashton Kutcher, who had approached her table.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lopez was looking for a home and that her marriage with Affleck was not in a good place. "They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh," said a source to PEOPLE.