Stepmom duties: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter Violet steps out in NYC

Although Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter Violet didn’t attend her dad and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding in Las Vegas to respect her mom Jennifer Garner, there seems to be no bad blood between the singer and the teenager. Recently the pair were seeing bonding in New York City.

The 53-year-old global sensation and her 16-year-old stepdaughter were seeing walking into stores. However, it is unknown if they were shopping for them or for Ben, whose birthday is on August 15.

After Lopez and Affleck tied the knot, reports on the reason why Violet stayed home surfaced. “Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” an insider told Page Six. According to the publication, the actor informed his ex-wife about the ceremony at the last minute. “Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest,” the person said. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment.”

Violet then joined her new blended family on a trip to Europe. The crew traveled to Paris and Italy, and then Ben returned to Los Angeles to continue filming a movie while JLo and the kids enjoyed Capri.

Although it seemed like the dream vacation, the Batman actor had a hard time during their honeymoon as it might feel like a dejavu for him. Ben Affleck is reportedly struggling with all the media attention he and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, are getting.

Paparazzi and scrutiny were the alleged reason why Ben and JLo called it quit almost 20 years ago. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” a source told Page Six. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.”

Lopez rekindled her relationship with Affleck following her split from her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement in April 2021. “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote, referring to all the time they spent apart after breaking up.

“Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” the Marry Me star said. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”