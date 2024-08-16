Jennifer Garner looks in high spirits as she visits Ben Affleck on his 52nd birthday

Jennifer Garner continues her amicable relationship with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck! The actress paid him a visit on his 52nd birthday. Garner was spotted cheerfully waving to photographers as she left Ben's rental home in her sleek BMW. Garner and Affleck have built a strong bond while co-parenting their children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel.

Despite their divorce in 2018, the pair has consistently prioritized their family, often seen together at various events and family outings.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Garner visits her ex-husband Ben Affleck on his 52nd birthday in Brentwood, where there is no sign of J.Lo. Garner cheerfully waves to photographers as she leaves Ben's rental home in her BMW i7 xDrive60 after stopping by to wish him a happy 52nd birthday. The exes continue to maintain a friendly bond while co-parenting their three children.

Ben's current wife, Jennifer Lopez, was noticeably absent from the visit. It is rumored that she has separated from the actor two years after tying the knot at two separate weddings.

For Garner, waving at the paparazzi isn't an easy task. In July, HOLA! USA reported how Garner grappled with the heightened public attention on her children due to her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Sources say the situation has left Garner blindsided and concerned for her children’s well-being. An insider close to Garner revealed to Fox News Digital that she was caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed Affleck and Lopez’s renewed romance and subsequent marriage. “Jennifer Garner felt blindsided by Ben’s relationship with JLo,” the source shared. “She doesn’t like her kids in the public eye so much, and that’s been hard for her.”

Garner is also said to be "done" helping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez repair their relationship. Sources claim that Garner, who's been a source of support for Affleck over the past couple of weeks, has chosen to remove herself from a situation that has been "painful" for her. “Jen eventually got to a place where she was like, ‘Sorry, figure this out yourself,'” said a source to The Daily Mail. The source suggested that the conflict between Lopez and Affleck was triggering for Garner “It was beginning to become too painful for her because it was bringing back so many memories of their divorce,” they continued.

The insider revealed that, back when Garner and Affleck were married, she had complicated feelings regarding Affleck and Lopez's relationship. "Throughout their marriage there were times when Jen felt like she was second to JLo even though there was no communication between her and Ben for years," said the source. "She was surprised at how public he became when they reunited because he was always a man who wanted to be out of the spotlight when they were married."

Despite the divorce rumors between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner's desire to keep her kids out of the spotlight as much as possible, nothing revolving around the adults seemed to have affected their children, as Fin Affleck and Emme Muñiz were spotted enjoying a casual walk around their neighborhood. The two step-siblings, who have grown close since their parents rekindled their romance, were all smiles as they shared laughs and affectionate moments during their outing.

Dressed casually for the summer weather, Fin and Emme seemed to enjoy each other's company, reflecting the blended family's unity. Fin, the teenage daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, lovingly put their arm around Emme, Jennifer Lopez's daughter from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, as they strolled. The two appeared comfortable and carefree, embodying the joy and ease of a strong sibling relationship.

© The Grosby Group Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's kids Fin and Emme reunite for a walk around the neighborhood.

Another Affleck who seems to be unbothered by the rumors is Violet Affleck. The teenager was recently spotted in Brentwood, turning heads in a two-toned Dolce & Gabbana wrap dress that the singer famously wore in 2023. Violet's youthful take on the dress differed notably from Lopez's glamorous appearance. While Jennifer Lopez paired the dress with golden platform heels and a cinched white belt during a night out, Violet opted for a more casual approach, matching the dress with red sneakers and white ankle socks, showcasing her unique style.