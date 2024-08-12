Is Violet Affleck taking over Jennifer Lopez's closet? She wears the same dress as her stepmom

Everyone cherishes an item that has been passed down generations, but not everyone has Jennifer Lopez as a stepmom handing over her luxurious looks. While it is not confirmed that Violet Affleck's recent outfit was a gift from JLo, both share similar fashion tastes. The teenager was recently spotted in Brentwood, turning heads in a two-toned Dolce & Gabbana wrap dress that the singer famously wore in 2023.

© The Grosby Group The dress, known for its elegant yet playful design, features soft pink and blush tones with flowing chiffon sleeves, blending classic and contemporary fashion.



© The Grosby Group Despite the ongoing rumors surrounding her father, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez's marriage, including alleged tension and silent treatment within the blended family, Violet appeared unbothered as she stepped out in the dress that made headlines when Lopez wore it.



© The Grosby Group Violet's youthful take on the dress differed notably from Lopez's glamorous appearance. While Jennifer Lopez paired the dress with golden platform heels and a cinched white belt during a night out, Violet opted for a more casual approach, matching the dress with red sneakers and white ankle socks, showcasing her unique style.



How Jennifer Lopez is keeping herself busy amid divorce rumors

JLo used her 55th birthday party to hint at an exciting new venture. Celebrating with a Bridgerton-themed bash, Lopez paid homage to one of her favorite shows and gave fans a clue about her latest professional endeavor. The multi-talented star is partnering with Bridgerton co-executive producer Leila Cohan to adapt the bestselling Emily Henry novel "Happy Place" into a Netflix series.

Despite she and Ben Affleck have been making headlines for weeks with reports of a looming divorce, their latest film, Unstoppable, produced by Artists Equity, Affleck, and Matt Damon’s production company, is set to world premiere at this year's Toronto Film Festival in September. It marks William Goldenberg’s directorial debut and has an all-star ensemble cast that includes Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña with Don Cheadle, and Lopez.

