First look of 'Unstoppable': Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's upcoming film

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines for weeks with reports of a looming divorce, but one of their artistic ventures is about to come to life. Her latest film, Unstoppable, produced by Artists Equity, Affleck, and Matt Damon’s production company, is set to world premiere at this year's Toronto Film Festival in September. It marks William Goldenberg’s directorial debut and has an all-star ensemble cast that includes Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña with Don Cheadle, and Lopez. The first images of the film dropped on Thursday - check them out below and learn more about the movie.

© ana carballosa First Look: Unstoppable 'Unstoppable is an inspiring, true story about Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), who was born without a right leg and still rises to become an NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler and inductee into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.



© ana carballosa First look: Unstoppable Jerome trained for months and worked closely with Robles to establish the physicality and determination required for the role. Robles is also a producer on the film and appears in it, performing his own stunts and wrestling moves.



© ana carballosa First look: Unstoppable After its debut at the Toronto Film Festival, Unstoppable will debut in select theaters across the U.S. and UK this December. It was based on the book Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion by Anthony Robles and Austin Murphy.



© ANACARBALLOSA First look: Unstoppable Lopez plays Anthony's mother, Judy. In an interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, Affleck expressed his joy in working with his wife saying, "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," Ben said.



© ana carballosa First look: Unstoppable Michael Peña as Coach Bobby Williams.

