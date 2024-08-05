Ben Affleck shows off new punk hairstyle and outfit in the midst of divorce rumors

Ben Affleck is showing off a bold new look. The actor and filmmaker was photographed over the weekend in Los Angeles, showing off a punk rock fashion sense and hairstyle. He complimented the look with a motorcycle, as he was spotted riding it around the city.

© GrosbyGroup Ben Affleck shows off a new hairstyle and look

Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles this past Saturday, sporting a new hairstyle. The look appears inspired by a faux hawk, with his head shaved at the sides. He complimented the hairstyle with some sunglasses, a leather jacket, dark jeans, and a Red Hot Chilli Peppers t-shirt. More photos showed him riding a blue motorcycle, which he rode around the city.

The outing and the style change coincide with rumors suggesting his relationship with Jennifer Lopez is facing difficult times. Over the summer, the two have been photographed in different parts of the world, with Affleck remaining busy with work in Los Angeles and Lopez opting to spend time in various locations, including Europe and The Hamptons. Affleck has been working on "The Accountant 2," the sequel to the action film. He's been spotted spending plenty of time with his children with Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

© GrosbyGroup Ben Affleck in Los Angeles

More details about Jennifer Lopez's summer

Lopez has stayed busy over the past couple of months. In recent weeks, she's been spotted in The Hamptons, where she's spent a lot of time with friends and family. She also celebrated her birthday with a "Bridgerton" themed birthday party. "Her summer isn't exactly what she originally had planned, but she's making the best of it. She's always grateful for family time," said a source to PEOPLE.

The source said that her party was a great celebration and that Lopez had a great time with those closest to her. "She had a great weekend with family and friends," says the source. "She loves entertaining and enjoyed her birthday bash. She was in a happy mood," said the source.

Lopez and Affleck have yet to provide an update on their marriage. It appears like the two have been living separately over the past couple of months.