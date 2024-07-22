Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 55th birthday: Did Ben Affleck attend her party?

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in grand style with a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons, New York, on July 20. The event, held a few days before her birthday on July 24, saw family and friends arriving in Regency-era attire reminiscent of the costumes from Shonda Rhimes' hit Netflix period drama, "Bridgerton."

The party was extravagant, with guests donning elegant and elaborate costumes. Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was spotted in a beautiful pastel blue gown with a white lace overlay, perfectly capturing the Regency-era elegance.

Did Ben Affleck attend Jennifer Lopez's birthday party?

Interestingly, Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, were not photographed at the venue. The couple, who have recently been the subject of split rumors, spent the 4th of July, their second wedding anniversary, and the singer's birthday on opposite coasts. While Lopez remained in the Hamptons, Affleck was in Los Angeles, where the couple recently listed their mansion for sale for $68 million.

The 38,000-square-foot estate was posted on the MLS Thursday afternoon, just a month after reports emerged that the couple was attempting to sell the property off-market. The mansion's asking price is $68 million, a significant increase from the $60.85 million the pair reportedly paid in an all-cash transaction in 2023. According to the listing, the house underwent a renovation of "the highest quality within the past four months," enhancing its luxurious appeal.

© The Grosby Group No ring Ben Affleck skipped Jennifer Lopez's birthday party and stayed Saturday night with daughter Violet to give her support after the backlash of her mask speech. Violet was not wearing a mask with her dad, which is very rare, on July 20, 2024.

Affleck, 51, has been frequently photographed in Los Angeles, where his children—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—live.

Early July, Page Six revealed that the couple is offloading art pieces from their lavish home. Sources have indicated that collectors and interested buyers have been purchasing "art and some pieces" that were "newly on sale" from the couple's mansion in early June. The "Good Will Hunting" star lives in a rental property in Brentwood, California, closer to his children. He reportedly moved all his belongings out of the Beverly Hills marital home while Lopez took a solo vacation in Europe.

A Holiday in the Hamptons

As HOLA! USA previously reported that Lopez spent the holiday weekend in the Hamptons, enjoying quality time with her family and friends and wearing her wedding ring. In contrast, her husband, Ben Affleck, spent the 4th of July on the opposite side of the country. The Hamptons vacation happened in the middle of ongoing reports concerning the status of her relationship with Ben Affleck.