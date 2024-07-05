Jennifer Lopez wears wedding ring while spending 4th of July vacationing without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently made headlines as she was spotted wearing her wedding ring again after temporarily removing it for a social media video. This public appearance has sparked more interest, especially amid persistent rumors of marital troubles with her husband, Ben Affleck.

During the 4th of July celebration, the "On the Floor" singer, 54, was photographed in New York shopping for rose bushes with her manager, Benny Medina. Her dazzling green sparkler, a gift from Affleck, was prominently displayed, quelling some of the divorce speculations that have been circulating.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez exudes Hamptons chic as she steps out with her manager, Benny Medina, celebrating the Fourth of July by indulging in some plant shopping. The duo looked cheerful as they browsed through a variety of greenery and were seen hauling off about six rose bushes. Meanwhile, husband Ben Affleck was seen last night in LA enjoying some time with his kids.

Lopez embraced the summer weather with her stylish ensemble, donning wide-legged tan slacks and a chic vintage blue-and-white striped button-down shirt adorned with a floral print. She completed her look with a wide-brimmed hat to shield her eyes from the sun and added a touch of glamour with oversized hoop earrings.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez exudes Hamptons chic as she steps out with her manager, Benny Medina, celebrating the Fourth of July by indulging in some plant shopping. The duo looked cheerful as they browsed through a variety of greenery and were seen hauling off about six rose bushes. Meanwhile, husband Ben Affleck was seen in LA enjoying some time with his kids.

The timing of Lopez's appearance on the East Coast, especially with her wedding ring back on, is notable, especially since Affleck, 51, was seen on the opposite side of the country, spending quality time with his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. The actor enjoyed a meal at Kaz The Soba Place in Los Angeles with his daughters Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, along with two of their friends.

The family outing appeared joyful, with Affleck sharing a rare public smile as his eldest daughter wrapped her arm around him affectionately. Affleck also shares a 12-year-old son, Samuel, with Garner. Given the couple's separate coast activities, this sighting of the actor with his children further fueled the divorce rumors.

JLo's outing follows news that she and Ben are reportedly selling some of their most treasured possessions amid growing marital strife. Page Six has revealed that the couple is offloading art pieces from their lavish $60 million home, which was listed on the market before their rumored divorce.

© Getty Images US actor Ben Affleck and US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Duel" presented out of competition on September 10, 2021 during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.

Sources have indicated that collectors and interested buyers have been purchasing "art and some pieces" that were "newly on sale" from the couple's mansion in early June. The "Good Will Hunting" star lives in a rental property in Brentwood, California, closer to his three children. He reportedly moved all his belongings out of the Beverly Hills marital home while Lopez took a solo vacation in Europe.

According to People, a source revealed Affleck, 51, moved out before Lopez, 54, returned from Italy and France. "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He's been there for about two months now," the source says. "He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids."