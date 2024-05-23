How has Ben Affleck’s mood been amid divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez?

It’s all eyes on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, with rumors that there could be a divorce in their future. The singer and actress attended the premiere of her Netflix film, Atlas in Los Angeles alone before heading to Mexico for the next one. While JLo glows on the red carpets with a proud smile, fans have been curious what Ben has been up to, and how he has been feeling.



With sources and insiders talking to various outlets, there has been some insight into the Batman’s star mood. He was spotted at a dinner at the restaurant Giorgio Baldi with a group on May 21, where he wore his wedding ring. A source told PEOPLE, he was in a “great mood” and “seemed very relaxed and happy” as he chatted with everyone there.

While Lopez has been hitting the red carpets, she isn’t the only one working in Hollywood. The 51-year-old has been busy all week on set filming The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 action film. Which could explain why he was not at the Atlas premiere. While there may be trouble at home, it doesn’t seem like he is taking his problems to work.

An insider told PEOPLE he’s been professional and even shows up early to set. “He seems focused and ready to work when he arrives,” they said, adding the father of three “looks very happy” and “is super friendly with everyone on set.”



Rumors and speculation

While Ben seems to be doing fine, a source told PEOPLE he and JLO are “not in the best place at the moment.” Time will tell what’s next for the couple who said “I do” in a lavish wedding in July 2022. According to PEOPLE’s insiders, they are not currently living together, and he is living on another property. But Ben is filming, so he could just want to be somewhere closer to the set. According to DailyMail, he is renting a $100k per month mansion in Brentwood just two blocks away from his ex wife Jennifer Garner.

While Ben was not at the latest premieres, the couple was spotted in Los Angeles in the same car on May 19. The Air actor and director flashed a rare smile for the paparazzi amid the chaotic rumors. They were also rocking their wedding rings.



Whatever is happening between the couple, they are likely handling the situation how they think is best for their blended family. Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 18, who just graduated, Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with Garner.