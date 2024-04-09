Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s child introduces their new name in public

During a memorial service held for William Garner, the father of Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and ex-wife’s 15-year-old child Seraphina Rose Affleck, now known as Fin, spoke publicly for the first time using their new name and they/them pronouns. The emotional event occurred at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, on April 6th.

Clad in a solemn black suit and tie, Fin appeared composed as they addressed the congregation. Their hair styled in a buzzcut, Fin exuded a quiet strength that resonated throughout the church. This public acknowledgment of their identity marks a milestone in Fin’s journey.

Patricia Ann Garner, William John Garner, Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, Samuel Affleck, seen at Jennifer Garner honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hollywood, CA, USA - 20 August 2018

In front of those present and the thousands watching the service via live stream on Facebook, Fin introduced themselves, saying, “Hello, my name is Fin Affleck.”

Drawing from the Book of Proverbs, Fin shared a passage that was significant to their late grandfather. Quoting Chapter 16, Verse 8, Fin recited, “Better is a little with righteousness, than a large income with injustice.”

Standing alongside their siblings, Violet, Samuel, and cousins, Fin found strength in unity as they collectively honored their grandfather’s memory. Together, they took turns reading from the Book of Proverbs, offering heartfelt reflections on their beloved patriarch’s life and legacy.

The love and support of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

In recent years, there has been a growing awareness and acceptance of non-binary and gender non-conforming identities. Fin’s courageous decision to express their authentic self is a powerful example of this shift. Their parents have supported Fin in exploring and embracing their identity throughout their adolescence.

Ben Affleck and Fin Affleck are seen leaving their Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Paris, France.

Earlier this year, Fin was photographed sporting a buzzcut, a style that aligns with their gender expression. Additionally, they were seen carrying a personalized backpack with the name “Fin” embroidered on it, a subtle yet significant affirmation of their chosen name.

As Fin continues to navigate their journey of self-discovery, their family stands by their side, offering love, understanding, and acceptance.